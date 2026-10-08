Reliance Jio IPO Nears, Akash Ambani Reveals Big Plans- Know What Awaits Shareholders After Listing?

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani outlines the company's IPO vision. |

Mumbai: Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani has outlined the company's plans ahead of its proposed initial public offering (IPO), describing the listing as a major responsibility towards shareholders.

Speaking to Moneycontrol during the India Mobile Congress 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday, Ambani said the group's focus has always been on creating long-term value for investors.

The proposed IPO comes nearly three decades after the Reliance Group's last public issue, making it an important milestone for the conglomerate.

IPO Marks Beginning Of New Journey

Ambani said Jio's stock market debut should not be viewed as the end of its journey but as the beginning of another growth phase.

He emphasised that the company's responsibility would increase after listing, with greater attention towards delivering sustained growth and shareholder value.

The IPO would therefore mark a new chapter in Jio's expansion rather than simply providing an opportunity to enter the stock market.

Affordable Services Remain Priority

Ambani said affordability would continue to remain central to Jio's business strategy.

The company aims to keep its services accessible to consumers while expanding beyond traditional telecom connectivity.

Jio is increasingly positioning itself as a technology creator, focusing on digital platforms, technology solutions and artificial intelligence.

Digital transformation and AI-led innovation are expected to play important roles in its future growth.

Jio Reaches 99 percent Of India's Population

Highlighting the company's nationwide presence, Ambani said Jio's network covers approximately 99 per cent of India's population.

He also stressed the company's commitment to supporting India's economic growth through digital connectivity and technological development.

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Satellite technology remains another important area as Jio explores opportunities beyond conventional mobile networks.

When Will Reliance Jio IPO Open?

According to a Moneycontrol report, Jio Platforms Limited could launch its much-awaited IPO later this month.

The public subscription period is expected to run from October 21 to October 23, while the anchor investor book could open on October 19.

The company is reportedly targeting October 28 for its stock market listing.

However, these dates remain tentative and could change depending on market conditions.