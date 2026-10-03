Jio IPO Valuation: Understanding The Factors That Could Shape The Issue | File photo

The Jio IPO is moving closer to the stock market. Jio Platforms received SEBI's observation letter on 28 August 2026 for its proposed public issue, clearing an important step in the listing process. The company has proposed a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares. The final price band, however, is yet to be announced.

This leaves investors with an obvious question: what could determine the Jio IPO valuation?

There is no single number that can answer it. Jio's earnings, subscriber base, average revenue per user, debt, capital expenditure and prospects for future growth will all have a bearing on how the company is valued.

What Is Known About The Jio IPO Valuation?

The proposed Jio IPO is a fresh issue, meaning new shares will be issued, and existing shareholders are not selling their shares.

Reports have indicated an issue size of around ₹37,700 crore and have placed Jio Platforms' potential valuation at roughly ₹9.5 lakh crore. These figures should be treated as indicative until the company announces its price band and final issue price.

The distinction is important. An IPO valuation is ultimately linked to the price investors are willing to pay for the shares. Until that price is disclosed, any estimate remains subject to change.

The proposed issue also has a specific purpose. A large part of the money raised is expected to go towards reducing borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm, Jio Platforms' operating telecom subsidiary. This could have a direct effect on the company's financial position after the listing.

Jio's Financial Performance Provides The Starting Point

Investors assessing the valuation will first look at the numbers behind the business.

Jio Platforms’ revenue stood at ₹1,46,885 crore for FY2025-26 against ₹1,28,218 crore in the previous financial year. EBITDA increased to ₹76,255 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 51.91%. Profit after tax rose to ₹30,049 crore from ₹26,109 crore.

These figures show why earnings will be central to the IPO valuation. If a company is generating ₹30,000 crore-plus in annual profit and growing that profit, investors have a financial base against which to judge its proposed market value.

The numbers also show that Jio is not being brought to the market purely on expectations of future growth. It already has a large and profitable operating business.

At the same time, investors will look beyond one year's results. The pace at which revenue, EBITDA and profit can grow over the next few years will influence the valuation multiple the market is prepared to assign.

Subscriber Growth Is Another Important Piece

Jio's customer base is one of its biggest assets.

According to the company's SEBI filing, Jio had 524.4 million customers at the end of FY2026. The figure was 488.2 million a year earlier. Average revenue per user, or ARPU, for the exit quarter rose to ₹214 from ₹206.20 a year earlier. Data consumption also continued to climb sharply.

These numbers matter because a large subscriber base does not automatically translate into high profits. What matters is how effectively Jio can monetise those customers.

Data usage, changes in tariffs, subscribers on 5G, and fixed broadband growth could have some effect on the revenue per user. At the FY2026 level, the number of subscribers for Jio 5G stood at 268 million, while those of Jio AirFiber were 27.1 million.

The company, therefore, has several potential avenues for increasing revenue from its existing customer base.

Why Debt Could Affect The Valuation

Debt is another factor investors will have to consider.

Jio Platforms' net leverage fell to 0.36 times in FY2026 from 0.71 times in FY2025 and 0.88 times in FY2024. The improvement indicates that the company's financial leverage has come down over the period.

The proposed IPO could take this process further. A substantial portion of the proceeds is intended to be used for repayment or prepayment of borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Lower debt can reduce financial costs and leave more cash available for other purposes. But telecom is a capital-heavy business. Spectrum, network equipment and infrastructure require continuing investment. Jio will therefore have to balance debt reduction with spending on the next phase of its network and digital businesses.

Can Jio Command A Premium Valuation?

This is where the valuation discussion becomes more complicated.

Jio is primarily known as a telecom company, but its business extends into digital services, broadband, applications and technology platforms. Reliance has also identified artificial intelligence and related infrastructure as areas for future investment.

That makes a straightforward comparison with another telecom operator difficult.

Investors are likely to examine measures such as the price-to-earnings ratio and enterprise value-to-EBITDA, while also comparing Jio's growth, margins, debt and cash generation with listed peers.

The market will also have to decide how much value to attach to Jio's newer businesses. A company with strong current earnings and credible opportunities for additional growth may attract a different valuation from one whose earnings are expected to remain broadly stable.

There is a counterpoint, too. Jio operates in a competitive and capital-intensive industry. Network expansion, spectrum requirements, technology spending and regulatory obligations can all affect future cash flows.

What Could Ultimately Drive the Jio IPO Valuation?

The ultimate Jio IPO valuation will depend upon a mixture of figures and expectations. Profitability currently forms the base. The extent of subscriber growth and ARPU provides the scope to increase revenue.

Lower leverage could strengthen the balance sheet, while future capital expenditure will determine how much cash the business can retain.

The IPO market itself will also matter. Investor demand, interest rates, liquidity and the broader condition of equity markets can influence the price at which a large issue is received.

For now, the reported valuation of around ₹9.5 lakh crore should be viewed as an indication rather than a confirmed figure. The real test will come when Jio Platforms discloses its price band and investors can assess that price against the company's earnings, growth prospects and financial position.

For anyone studying the Jio IPO, the issue size alone does not tell the full story. The more useful question is whether the valuation being sought is supported by the business Jio has built and the earnings it can potentially generate in the years ahead.