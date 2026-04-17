Jio Financial Services Profit Rises To ₹272 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Surges 106% YoY

Jio Financial Services posted a Rs 272 crore net profit in Q4 FY26. |

Mumbai: Jio Financial Services reported a marginal 1 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 272.2 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations surged 106 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,018.5 crore. Compared to Rs 268.9 crore profit in Q3 FY26 and Rs 316.1 crore in Q4 FY25, the company’s earnings trajectory reflects stable sequential growth but moderated year-on-year profitability amid rising costs.

Strong revenue momentum in March quarter

Jio Financial Services posted robust revenue growth, with total income rising to Rs 1,019.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 901.1 crore in Q3 and Rs 518.4 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed sharply from Rs 493.2 crore a year ago, supported by higher interest income and growth in fee-based services. However, net profit declined 14 percent year-on-year to Rs 272.2 crore, indicating pressure on margins.

Sequential growth moderates on rising costs

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased 13 percent, but profitability remained largely flat. Total expenses rose significantly to Rs 720 crore from Rs 565.9 crore in Q3 FY26, driven by higher finance costs and operating expenses.

Finance costs alone increased to Rs 298.1 crore from Rs 212.4 crore, leading to a 9 percent decline in profit before tax at Rs 338.5 crore compared to Rs 371.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Earnings remain stable despite margin pressure

Earnings per share stood at Rs 0.43 in Q4 FY26, slightly higher than Rs 0.42 in Q3 but below Rs 0.50 in the year-ago period. Tax expense declined to Rs 66.3 crore from Rs 102.1 crore sequentially, supporting net profit stability. The company’s expanding lending and financial services operations continue to drive income growth, although higher costs are impacting bottom-line expansion.

Full-year performance reflects scale-up

For FY26, revenue from operations rose 72 percent to Rs 3,513.3 crore compared to Rs 2,042.9 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 1,560.9 crore, slightly lower than Rs 1,612.6 crore in the previous year. The performance underscores strong business scale-up alongside elevated cost structures.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.