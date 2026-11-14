Jindal Supreme Delivers Profitable Q2 Performance, Revenue Crosses ₹216 Crore As Net Profit Hits ₹9.90 Crore

Jindal Supreme |

Mumbai: Jindal Supreme (India) Limited reported a standalone net profit of ₹9.90 crore for the second quarter of FY27, while revenue from operations stood at ₹216.22 crore, according to the company's financial results announced on Saturday.

The company approved its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, following a board meeting held on November 14.

Revenue Crosses ₹216 Crore

Jindal Supreme reported revenue from operations of ₹216.22 crore during the July-September quarter. Total income stood at ₹216.35 crore, including income from sources other than its core operations.

The latest quarterly figures provide an overview of the company's standalone financial performance during the September quarter. However, comparable figures for the corresponding quarter last year were not provided, making it difficult to assess year-on-year revenue growth.

Net Profit At ₹9.90 Crore

The company recorded a profit before tax of ₹14.37 crore during Q2 FY27. Profit after tax stood at ₹9.90 crore, translating into a net profit margin of approximately 4.6% on revenue from operations.

Meanwhile, total expenses reached ₹201.98 crore during the quarter. The figures indicate that Jindal Supreme maintained positive earnings after accounting for its operating costs and tax obligations.

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Earnings Per Share

Jindal Supreme reported basic earnings per share (EPS) of ₹2.40 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Diluted EPS also stood at ₹2.40, according to the company's financial disclosure.

IPO Raises ₹12.48 Crore

The company also disclosed the completion of its initial public offering comprising 13.42 lakh equity shares. The shares, carrying a face value of ₹10 each, were offered at an issue price of ₹93 per share.

The IPO raised approximately ₹12.48 crore. Investors will monitor the company's future revenue performance, profitability and utilisation of IPO proceeds in the coming quarters.

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