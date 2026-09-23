 Jindal Supreme Begins Its Market Journey On A High, Stock Surges 31 Per Cent After Listing
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Jindal Supreme Begins Its Market Journey On A High, Stock Surges 31 Per Cent After Listing

Jindal Supreme shares listed 31 per cent higher at ₹121.90 on the BSE after its ₹125-crore IPO received 181.07 times subscription, valuing the company at ₹653 crore on listing day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
Jindal Supreme Begins Its Market Journey On A High, Stock Surges 31 Per Cent After Listing
Jindal Supreme IPO |

Mumbai: Jindal Supreme (India) Limited made a strong stock market debut, with its shares listing 31 per cent above the IPO issue price of ₹93.

The plastic piping solutions manufacturer began trading on the BSE at ₹121.90, delivering a listing premium of 31 per cent. Investors allotted shares at the upper issue price earned a notional gain of ₹28.90 per share.

On the National Stock Exchange, Jindal Supreme shares debuted at ₹120, representing a premium of 29 per cent over the issue price.

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The different opening prices reflected initial price discovery. Following the listing, the company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹653.05 crore.

IPO Subscribed Over 181 Times

The ₹125-crore Jindal Supreme IPO received an overwhelming response. The public issue was subscribed 181.07 times on the final bidding day.

The company had fixed a price band of ₹88–₹93 per equity share. Strong demand helped the offer close with subscription levels above the available shares.

Fresh Issue And OFS Structure

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 1.07 crore equity shares, valued at nearly ₹100 crore at the upper end of the price band.

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It also included an offer for sale of 26.86 lakh shares worth approximately ₹25 crore by promoter group entity VVJ Enterprise Private Limited.

Fresh issue proceeds will flow to Jindal Supreme and will be used to repay debt and meet general corporate requirements. Funds from the OFS component will go to the selling shareholder.

Company Business Explained

Jindal Supreme manufactures plastic piping solutions and related products. Its market debut places the company among the stronger recent IPO listings on Dalal Street.

While the 31 per cent opening premium delivered immediate gains, investors should evaluate the company’s financial performance, debt position, competitive environment and long-term growth prospects before making investment decisions after listing.

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