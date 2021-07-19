Jindal Stainless, Tata Steel arm sign MoU for chrome ore mining in Odisha

Tata Steel Mining Ltd and Jindal Stainless Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly unearth chrome ore locked up in the boundary between their mines located at Sukinda in Odisha's Jajpur district, officials said on Monday.

This initiative will help conservation of chromite ore which otherwise would have been left unmined forever, Jindal Stainless said in a statement.

"This unique partnership sets an example for sustainable chrome ore mining in an innovative manner. Both the companies would now initiate steps to get necessary statutory approvals from authorities concerned before jointly starting mining operations," it said.

TSML managing director M C Thomas said the company is committed to sustainable mining.