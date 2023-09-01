Jet Fuel Prices Hiked By 14%; Highest Level Since December 2022 | File/ Representative Image

Government has increased the jet fuel price also known as Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by 14 per cent to ₹1.12 lakh per kilo litre in Delhi. This is the highest level since December 2022.

This is the third consecutive monthly increase with a total of 26 per cent rise, which has resulted in a major impact on the aviation industry. This hike in price could be due to the ascension of crude oil prices that has been seen in the price of India's crude oil basket.

In August there has been a 7.5 per cent hike in ATF whereas in the two month before that there was a 15 per cent surge.

LPG gas cyliners prices slashed

The government on the other hand has slashed the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 158, reported ANI. The new prices will be effective from today.

This came days after the price of Domestic LPG was reduced by Rs 200 by the central government as a gift to women of the country. Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from September 1.