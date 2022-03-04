Jet Airways appoints Sanjeev Kapoor as new CEO

Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the new proposed promoters of Jet Airways today announced the appointment of Sanjiv Kapoor as the Chief Executive Officer.

An experienced aviation professional, Kapoor wasChief Strategy and Commercial Officer at Vistara, a TATA - Singapore Airline Joint Venture, from 2016 until 2019.

During Kapoor’s tenure, the airline grew from 9 aircraft and 40 flights a day to 38 aircraft and over 200 flights a day. He also worked with low-cost airline SpiceJet earlier. Kapoor is currently President of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, will be joining Jet Airways from April 4, 2022.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 11:44 AM IST