Jeff Bezos spotted sunbathing with girlfriend on $500 million Yacht as Amazon lays off thousands

Employees breaking down at the workplace, being called early in the morning just to be told they are fired and being sacked while they are pregnant, are heartbreaking stories that describe tech layoffs. At the same time CEOs dismiss the move leaving lakhs of people jobless as mere cost cutting measures, and some like the Salesforce CEO even took a digital detox vacation.
While 9,000 people will be left jobless after Amazon's second round of layoffs, its founder and Chairman Jeff Bezos was spotted sunbathing on a $500 million yacht.
Splurging while Amazon cuts cost
Bezos was seen shirtless on the luxury boat with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez off the coast of Spain, days after an appearance at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami.
The 417-foot long yacht is also the world's tallest one, and since it didn't have a helipad, Bezos splurged on another 250-foot superyacht to follow it around.
Has been slammed over his voyages before
The billionaire enjoying a luxury vacation as his firm fires thousands to cut costs, was also slammed for saying that his employees funded his space trip in 2021.
Back then American politician Alexandra-Ocasio Cortez had called out Bezos over low wages, union busting, and inhumane working conditions.
Now his girlfriend Sanchez is also expected to become the first to lead an all woman space mission for Bezos' firm Blue Origin.
