Layoff wave: Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos attends morning meet ahead of job cuts

The job cuts will affect a single-digit percentage of the 2,500 people working at the post.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
The global layoff wave isn't restricted to the tech sector, as it has spilled over into media, banking and retail as well. After entertainment giant Disney announced layoffs and a hiring freeze, CNN, Buzzfeed and other organisations are also slashing their workforce. As Amazon is cutting 18,000 people from its workforce, its former CEO Jeff Bezos paid a rare visit to The Washington Post's headquarters, as the newspaper is about to layoff employees.

The billionaire who bought The Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million, visited the office for the first time in a year. He made an appearance during a morning meet with the newsroom staff, a month after publisher Fred Ryan informed employees about layoffs early in 2023. The job cuts will affect a single digit percentage of the 2,500 people working at the post.

Last year, The Washington Post fired 11 people, after it shutdown its sunday magazine. This year, its business suffered a slowdown, with paid subscribers falling below the three million it had clocked in 2020.

