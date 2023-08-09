JB Pharma Records Revenue Growth Of 14% To ₹896 Cr In Q1 FY24

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd | Representative Image

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals ltd (JB Pharma), one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India, announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Quarterly Financial Performance – Q1 FY24 vs Q1 FY23

JB Pharma recorded revenue of ₹896 crores growing 14 percent from ₹785 crores in the corresponding quarter. Operating EBITDA (Earnings before Interest Depreciation and Taxes) improved 28 percent to ₹243 crores. Profit after Taxes registered a strong growth of 35 percent to ₹142 crores.

"JB Pharma delivered a good quarter driven by focused execution. Our domestic business continued its growth trajectory through strong momentum in our chronic portfolio and acquired assets. Our big brands, especially in chronic segment, continue to outpace the market and have reached new milestones," said Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Wholetime Director, JB Pharma.

Domestic business revenue for the quarter was Rs 489 crores, recording growth of 17 percent and the International Business recorded 11 percent growth to Rs 407 crores.

International Formulations business registered growth of 12 percent to Rs 275 crores. Strong growth momentum continues in the CDMO business which recorded sales of Rs119 crores vs Rs 100 crores growing at 19 percent.

JB Pharma Shares

The shares of JB Pharma on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 2,720.50, up by 6.77 percent.

