Jayaswal Neco Industries Q2 Profit More Than Doubles With 118% Growth, Revenue Increases 23% YoY

Mumbai: Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited announced on 16 October 2026 that its standalone net profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 stood at ₹229.81 crore. This marks an increase of 118.59% compared to ₹105.13 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from Operations

Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose to ₹2,194.46 crore, up 23.22% from ₹1,781 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter was ₹2,200.94 crore.

Expenses and Other Income

The company's total expenses for the quarter increased by 15.31% year-on-year, reaching ₹1,893.49 crore, compared to ₹1,642.05 crore in the corresponding period last year. Other income contributed ₹6.48 crore to the total income.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (after exceptional items) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹2.37, an increase from ₹1.08 in the same quarter last year.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, the company's standalone net profit was ₹423.73 crore, a substantial rise from ₹198.15 crore in the corresponding half-year period of 2025. Revenue from operations for the half-year stood at ₹4,301.02 crore, up from ₹3,430.35 crore in the prior year's period.

Board Meeting

The Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results at a meeting held on 16 October 2026. The meeting commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 2:40 P.M. on the same day.

ED Attachments

Properties of the company, valued at ₹307.58 crore, were provisionally attached by the Directorate of Enforcement in earlier years due to alleged misuse of a coal block. The PMLA Appellate Tribunal (AT) allowed the appeals and set aside the provisional attachments.

Legal Update

The Supreme Court, in an order dated 29 July 2026, disposed of the Special Leave Petition filed by the ED and directed it to approach the Delhi High Court. The CBI Court was instructed to keep the company's application for the release of frozen assets pending until the revision petition is decided by the DHC. The next hearing date is 28 October 2026.

Warrant Allotment

Subsequent to the quarter, on 1 October 2026, Jayaswal Neco Industries allotted 2,24,39,134 warrants, each priced at ₹89.13, aggregating to ₹200 crore, to Vibrant Enterprises. This preferential allotment followed the receipt of 25% of the consideration, amounting to ₹50 crore, during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.