Jayaswal Neco Q1 Profit Rises 1.6% Sequentially To ₹194 Lakh, Revenue Up 6.7%

Mumbai: Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 1.6 per cent sequential rise in its profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, reaching ₹193.92 crore. This compares to ₹19.087 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Revenue From Operations

The company's revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 stood at ₹210,656 lakh. This represents a 6.7 per cent increase compared to ₹197,424 lakh reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Year-on-Year Performance

Compared to the same quarter last year, profit after tax saw a substantial rise of 108.4 per cent from ₹9,302 lakh in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations also increased by 27.7 per cent from ₹164,935 lakh in the year-ago period.

Total Expenses

Total expenses for the quarter were ₹185,333 lakh, up from ₹174,238 lakh in the preceding quarter. In the year-ago period, total expenses were ₹152,881 lakh.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹2.00. This is an increase from ₹1.97 in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 and ₹0.96 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Statutory Auditor Re-appointment

Jayaswal Neco's board approved the re-appointment of Chaturvedi & Shah LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the statutory auditors. Their term will run for five years from the conclusion of the upcoming Annual General Meeting until the AGM for the financial year 2030-2031.

Annual General Meeting

The company also announced its 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Saturday, 12 September 2026, via video conferencing. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Register will be closed from 6 September 2026 to 12 September 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.