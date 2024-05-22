'Janta Hai Tera Baap Kaun Hai': PM Modi Lauds Zomato Boss Deepinder Goyal, Says Surname Does Not Matter

In a video that has now gone viral, food-delivery service, Zomato's boss, Deepinder Goyal is seen talking about his struggles, as he climbed the ladder of difficulties to carry his startup to the summit, which is now a listed company.

Surname Does Not Matter

The video, carrying Goyal's speech, was posted by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on his X account. Later, PM Modi quoted Puri's post and shared his thoughts on the matter. Modi said, "In today’s India, one’s surname doesn’t matter. What matters is hardwork. Your journey is truly inspiring, @deepigoyal ! It motivates countless youngsters to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We are committed to providing the right environment for the startups to flourish."

In the earlier post, Puri said, "Deepinder Goyal, Zomato When I started Zomato in 2008, my father used to say “tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai” as my dad thought I could never do a start up given our humble background. This government and their initiatives enabled a small town boy like me to build something like Zomato, which employs lakhs of people today!".

Goyal On His Journey So Far

In the video, Goyal spoke of his journey of taking Zomato to where it is, today. In his speech, Goyal invoked a conversation, that he had with his father, in which, according to Goyal his father, at the idea of Goyal wanting to start a startup, retorted and said, "Janta Hai Tera Baap Kaun Hai" or do you know, who your father is. This comment was a sardonic take at how difficult it would be, to enter such a venture, which would involve risks.

Deepinder Goyal was speaking at an event with Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajeev Chandrasehkar in attendance.

But, because of that risk, Goyal was able to transform the food and quick service paradigm entirely, making Zomato, one of the key players in the Indian market today.

As far as the company's record on the equity market is concerned, the company shares have surged 61.75 per cent just in the past 6 months trading, taking its cumulative value per share to Rs 186.50.