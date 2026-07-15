Jana Small Finance Bank Reports ₹155.23 Crore Net Profit

Mumbai: Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd announced on Monday that its net profit after tax stood at ₹155.23 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Earnings Per Share

The bank reported basic earnings per share (EPS) of ₹14.74 and diluted EPS of ₹14.69 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profitability Metrics

Jana Small Finance Bank’s net profit margin was 8.91% for the quarter. The operating margin for the period stood at 19.13%.

Capital Adequacy

The bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel-II norms was 20.18% for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) were reported at 2.39%, while Net NPA stood at 0.91% for the period.

Financial Health Indicators

The bank's debt-equity ratio was 0.99. Total debts to total assets were 9.95%.

Net Worth and Return on Assets

Jana Small Finance Bank's net worth was ₹4,463.49 crore. The annualised return on assets (ROA) was 1.35%.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.