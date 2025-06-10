 Jana Small Finance To Transition From Small Finance Bank To Universal Bank; Submits Application To RBI
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJana Small Finance To Transition From Small Finance Bank To Universal Bank; Submits Application To RBI

Jana Small Finance To Transition From Small Finance Bank To Universal Bank; Submits Application To RBI

The bank has to meet several eligibility criteria to qualify for a universal banking license. It includes being listed on a recognized stock exchange. It maintains a minimum net worth of ₹1,000 crore and fulfills minimum capital requirements. It must have ensured its gross and net non-performing asset (GNPA, NNPA) ratios remain within prescribed limits.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

On Monday, June 9, Jana Small Finance Bank said it has submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India seeking approval for a voluntary transition from a small finance bank to a universal bank.

June 9 was when the application was filed, according to the bank. It was in line with the RBI's 'on tap' licensing guidelines for small finance banks, issued on December 5,2019, and the circular dated April 26,2024 on voluntary transition to universal banks.

The bank has to meet several eligibility criteria to qualify for a universal banking license. It includes being listed on a recognised stock exchange. It maintains a minimum net worth of ₹1,000 crore, and fulfills minimum capital requirements.

Read Also
Jana Small Finance Bank Shares Rocket By Over 17% After Q3 Results
article-image

On the BSE, shares of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd ended at ₹517.85, up by ₹30.65, or 6.29%, on the BSE.

FPJ Shorts
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

It must have ensured its gross and net non-performing asset (GNPA,NNPA) ratios remain within prescribed limits. It must have also posted a net profit in the last two financial years.

An initial screening will be conducted to verify the bank's eligibility by the RBI, before forwarding the application to a five-member standing external advisory committee for further evaluation. If the committee approves, Jana Small Finance Bank will join the ranks of other small finance banks that have transitioned to full-service lenders in recent years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg