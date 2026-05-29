Jamna Auto Industries Reports 74% Net Profit Growth In Q4 FY26

Jamna Auto Industries reported strong Q4 FY26 growth. |

Mumbai: Jamna Auto Industries Ltd reported strong consolidated financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Total income rose 36 percent year-on-year to Rs 866.0 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 637.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit increased 74 percent to Rs 87.3 crore compared with Rs 50.3 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax grew 68 percent to Rs 121.6 crore. The company manufactures automotive suspension products including leaf springs and lift axles.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, total income increased 21 percent from Rs 717.8 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit rose 39 percent from Rs 62.9 crore. Profit before tax advanced from Rs 88.8 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total expenses stood at Rs 744.6 crore during the quarter against Rs 629.4 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 565.2 crore in Q4 FY25. The quarter benefited from stronger operating performance, while tax expense rose to Rs 34.3 crore from Rs 25.9 crore in the previous quarter.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company’s core business remains automotive suspension systems, including parabolic and tapered leaf springs and lift axles. Higher revenue contributed to improved profitability during the quarter.

Earnings per share increased to Rs 2.18 on a diluted basis from Rs 1.26 in Q4 FY25 and Rs 1.46 in Q3 FY26.

During FY26, the company also recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 11.1 crore related to the implementation impact of new labour codes on employee benefit obligations.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated total income increased to Rs 3,181 crore from Rs 2,277 crore in FY25, representing growth of nearly 40 percent.

Net profit rose 42 percent to Rs 237.0 crore from Rs 166.8 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax increased to Rs 319.8 crore from Rs 257.6 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, taking the total dividend for FY26 to Rs 2.50 per share including the interim dividend already paid.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.