SPR Auto Technologies Q4 Income Jumps 46% To ₹1,481 Crore, PAT Crosses ₹561 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated total income increased 24.9 percent to Rupees 4,571.3 crore from Rupees 3,661.2 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: SPR Auto Technologies Limited, formerly Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited, reported a 5 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rupees 159 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by robust automotive demand and contributions from recently acquired businesses. Consolidated total income during the quarter surged 45.8 percent to Rupees 1,480.7 crore from Rupees 1,015.8 crore in the year-ago period, marking the company’s highest-ever quarterly performance.

Q4 Growth Driven By Acquisitions And Auto Demand

Consolidated EBITDA for Q4 FY26 rose 23.2 percent year-on-year to Rupees 292.8 crore compared with Rupees 237.7 crore in Q4 FY25, while EBITDA margin stood at 19.8 percent. Profit before tax before exceptional items increased 3.6 percent to Rupees 208.2 crore. The company attributed the strong quarterly growth to recovery in automotive demand across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and three-wheelers, along with the successful integration of recently acquired entities from the Antolin Group and Karna Intertech.

FY26 Marks Record Annual Performance

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated total income increased 24.9 percent to Rupees 4,571.3 crore from Rupees 3,661.2 crore in FY25. EBITDA grew 18.3 percent year-on-year to Rupees 988.5 crore, while consolidated PAT rose 8.9 percent to Rupees 561.4 crore. The company described FY26 as a landmark year, during which it completed acquisitions in the automotive interior and lighting segment and rebranded itself as SPR Auto Technologies Limited.

Diversification And Expansion Continue

Managing Director and CEO Krishnakumar Srinivasan said the company invested nearly Rupees 200 crore in capacity expansion across businesses during FY26. SPR also highlighted that powertrain-agnostic businesses, including EV motors, controllers and precision injection moulded components, contributed around 35 percent of consolidated total income during the quarter. Following recent acquisitions, nearly 60 percent of the business is now insulated from electric vehicle penetration risks, according to the company.

Standalone Performance Remains Stable

On a standalone basis, Q4 FY26 total income rose 10.4 percent to Rupees 970 crore, while standalone PAT declined marginally by 2.5 percent to Rupees 135.1 crore. Full-year standalone PAT increased 3.2 percent to Rupees 513.7 crore on total income of Rupees 3,626.1 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s audited financial results and management commentary and is not investment advice.