Jain Resource Recycling Reports 76% Revenue Growth In Q4

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 48 percent to Rupees 9,543 crore from Rupees 6,429 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Jain Resource Recycling Limited reported strong consolidated revenue growth in Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations rising 76 percent year-on-year to Rupees 3,100 crore from Rupees 1,760 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit increased 15 percent to Rupees 60.4 crore compared to Rupees 52.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 89.9 crore against Rupees 76.2 crore a year earlier. The company released its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue grew 13 percent from Rupees 2,752 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, quarterly profit declined 52 percent from Rupees 125.6 crore due to increased operating costs and finance expenses. Finance costs rose to Rupees 26.2 crore during the quarter from Rupees 25.7 crore in Q3, while employee benefit expenses and other operating costs also increased. Profit before tax fell from Rupees 174.4 crore in the preceding quarter. Tax expenses during the quarter stood at Rupees 29.0 crore.

What Drove The Numbers

The company’s growth was supported by higher business volumes across aluminium alloys, lead alloy ingots, and copper recycling operations. Segment disclosures showed aluminium and aluminium alloys remained the largest contributor to revenue during FY26.

Earnings per share from continuing operations stood at Rupees 1.91 for the quarter against Rupees 1.74 in the year-ago period. During the year, the company also completed its IPO and listed on the NSE and BSE in October 2025.

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Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 48 percent to Rupees 9,543 crore from Rupees 6,429 crore in FY25. Annual net profit rose 58 percent to Rupees 347.4 crore compared with Rupees 220.9 crore in the previous financial year.

The company also announced plans to set up a new plastic recycling facility with an estimated capital expenditure of Rupees 15 crore, expected to become operational by Q3 FY27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.