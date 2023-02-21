Jaguar Land Rover India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday said it has appointed Rajan Amba as the managing director, with effect from March 1.

As on March 31, incumbent Rohit Suri will step down from his position, according to a statement released by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India. Amba will take his place.

Amba is currently the vice president of sales, marketing, and customer service at Tata Motors.

Commenting on his appointment, Amba said,"I keenly look forward to working with my new team at Jaguar Land Rover India and steering forward our future growth strategy."

"Rajan's customer-centric mindset, broad experiences from different industries, and his leadership approach, bring the right set of qualities to further grow our operations into the promising future of India," Martin Limpert, Regional Director - Overseas at JLR, said.

With inputs from Agencies.

