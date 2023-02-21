Delhi Metro launches signalling system 'i-ATS' made with Bharat Electronics

The Delhi Metro announced that it has launched train control and supervision system, jointly developed by Bharat Electronics Ltd and Delhi Metro Rail Corp, "i-ATS" (indigenous-automatic train supervision) for operations on its first corridor, the Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal), via an exchange filing.

The technology will then be put into use for operations on Delhi Metro's other operational corridors as well as the forthcoming independent corridors of phase-4 project, starting with the Red Line.

The system-using phase-4 corridors will also get preventive maintenance modules.

Other rail-based systems, such as Indian Railways, can operate using the technology.