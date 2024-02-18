J-K: Centre Approves ₹152 Cr PMGSY Package For Upgradation Of Roads

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Logo | File

The Centre has sanctioned a Rs 152.30-crore package for upgrading 12 roads in Jammu and Kashmir. Given the region is a union territory, it has not state legislature in place, leaving a lot of the decision making with the Lieutenant Governor (LG), and by extension, the Union government. This sanctioned amount will be deployed upgrading a dozen roads, with a total length of 134 km and a bridge project.

The package under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) was approved by the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

As of today, a total of 233 road projects spanning 1,750 km and 66 bridges falling in the alignment of these roads have been sanctioned for upgradation at an estimated cost of Rs 2,245.46 crore under the PMGSY III programme for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is centrally sponsored scheme, originally launched in 2000, under the PM AB Vajpayee.

Roads being a crucial asset in the realm of infrastructure, is essential to connect the unconnected, therefore, under this programme, 2,140 rural habitations were found eligible to be connected. Following that, 2,741 new connectivity works and 684 upgradation works were sanctioned.