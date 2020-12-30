ITR filing: Last-minute rush to meet December 31 deadline, 4.54 crore returns filed so far

With only two days left for the due date to expire to file the income tax returns (ITR), there is a steady rise in the number of daily income tax return filed for the financial year (FY) 20, for those who do not require their accounts to be audited.

However, along with the rush, taxpayers filing e-returns are facing difficulty in receipt of Aadhaar based OTP for the purpose of e-verification of ITRs filed. The income tax department tweeted saying it is looking it to the matter with authorities.