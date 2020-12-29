Amid pleas, Finance Ministry silent on extension of ITR deadline

The Union Finance Ministry seems to be in no mood to extend the last date for filing several returns, including for income tax (I-T) for assessment year 2020-21. The social media is flooded with pleas for extension of the due date to file the return. Former Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu is also reported to have written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this respect.
On the other hand, the government seems to have joined the Income tax department in reminding the tax payers to meet the dead line to file their returns. The official Finance Ministry Twitter handle is urging tax payers to submit the returns by December 31.
The finance ministry is retweeting the tweets by the Income Tax department to file the returns.
With only three days left to file the Income Tax Returns (ITR), the income tax department is also leaving no stone unturn in reminding the taxpayers to file their ITR on time.
Around 4.37 crore income tax returns for fiscal 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21) have been filed till December 28, the Income tax department said in a tweet on Tuesday. The tax department asked taxpayers not to wait and file returns early.
Income tax department have been sending multiple reminders to the taxpayers through emails and SMSs as well as social media posts to file income tax return (ITR) for FY2019-20. Normally, the last date for filing a tax return is 31 July every year. However, due to the pandemic the last date has now been extended to 31 December 2020 this year.
The ministry is also not disposed to defer its decision to make 1 per cent payment of tax liability in cash in GST despite pleas from a pro-government traders’ organisation.
The postponements have been sought mainly because internal trade remains disturbed due to Covid. Several associations, trade unions, professionals and Parliamentarians have sought staggered extensions in deadlines for various returns. They want the due date for filing annual returns for GST postponed to January 31 and for I-T returns to March 31.
