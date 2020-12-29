Amid pleas, Finance Ministry silent on extension of ITR deadline

The Union Finance Ministry seems to be in no mood to extend the last date for filing several returns, including for income tax (I-T) for assessment year 2020-21. The social media is flooded with pleas for extension of the due date to file the return. Former Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu is also reported to have written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this respect.

On the other hand, the government seems to have joined the Income tax department in reminding the tax payers to meet the dead line to file their returns. The official Finance Ministry Twitter handle is urging tax payers to submit the returns by December 31.

The finance ministry is retweeting the tweets by the Income Tax department to file the returns.