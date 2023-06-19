ITI signs Tripartite MoU With TCIL And CDOT To Synergize R&D Initiatives | ITI Limited

ITI Limited has signed a Tripartite MoU with Centre for Development of Telematics (CDOT), and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) recently as part of the larger efforts by the Government to synergize R&D efforts in the field of telecommunications aimed at establishing a frame work for cooperation between C-DOT, TCIL, and ITI in creation and delivery of innovative telecommunication products and related services for Smart Cities, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

The co-operation between TCIL, ITI and C-DOT envisages joint execution of Projects that are of mutual interest to all the three Parties. Each Project shall be governed by a separate Project Agreement, in which TCIL will be the Lead Partner, C-DOT will be the Technology Partner and ITI will be the Manufacturing Partner.

Project Agreements may be entered into between the Parties, will specify how the work will be conducted, the mutual objectives of the Parties advanced, the responsibilities of the Parties discharged, payment terms and so on as part of this MOU. C-DOT is pioneer in R&D, ITI Limited has cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities, and TCIL has rich experience of installation, commissioning and operation & maintenance of telecom networks and consultancy services across the globe. This collaboration would create an ecosystem capable of delivering end-toend indigenous telecom networks/solutions.

The nature of work under the Cooperative Program shall include ensuring smooth conceptualization, procuring, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of C-DOT designed products and any third party product if required for the projects to be identified jointly by the Parties by sharing their competencies. The nature of work also includes marketing and pursuing Smart Cities related opportunities in India and abroad, ensuring technical compliance of the products to meet customer requirements, manufacturing and delivery of identified products and extending repair support as required by the customer.

“I am very happy for ITI to be part of this partnership. ITI is the first Telecom Manufacturing PSU established to achieve self-reliance in Indian Telecom sector. We have a long standing productive and enriching experience with both CDOT & TCIL and I look forward to working with both of them so that the synergies arising out will prove beneficial to the development of the nation," said Rajesh Rai, CMD of ITI Limited.

This MOU will be a positive step towards meeting the telecom requirements of the country and we are truly excited to be part of this partnership. CDOT is a top-notch R&D centre of the country, and ITI Limited and TCIL are reliable telecom players of the country which make us natural partners to supply to customers in India and abroad, said Dr. Pankaj Dalela, Director, C-DOT.

“TCIL has been a pioneer in adopting new technologies since its inception in 1978. We have always been keen to transfer technological benefits to the citizens of India and this partnership with ITI and CDOT is one such step in the same direction,' said Alka Asthana, Executive Director, TCIL

