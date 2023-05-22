ITI bags Rs 3889 Crores Advance Purchase Order from BSNL

Multi-technology public sector major ITI Limited has bagged an Advance Purchase Order (APO) from BSNL worth Rs. 3889 Crores for its 4G rollout.

The scope of work includes Planning, Engineering, Supply, Installation & Commissioning, and AMC of 4G Mobile Network for 23,633 sites in West Zone of BSNL Network, and the total value of the contract is Rs. 3889 Cr including AMC for 9 Years. The Supply Period is 18-24 Months and Warranty is 12 Months with Consortium Partner being TCS.

The APO for the entire scope of work and the Purchase Order will be issued by BSNL Circles in the West Zone. As part of the contract, ITI Limited will manufacture the Radio Access Network (RAN).

Mr. Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited said, “We are delighted to receive this order from BSNL and we are thankful to the Ministry of Communication and BSNL for reposing great trust and faith in ITI’s execution capability. This is a significant milestone for ITI as we are partnering with BSNL for connecting remote parts of our nation.” Mr. Rajesh Rai further said – “In the past, ITI Limited has successfully deployed 2G & 3G GSM Networks (Nodes & RAN) for BSNL in West Zone as well as in South Zone.

“I am confident that ITI will again successfully execute the project to the utmost satisfaction of BSNL”, Rai added.

