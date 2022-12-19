ITC to reward employees with shares over Rs 19 lakhs as stock options | PTI

ITC Limited announced the allotment of 19,88,790 equity shares worth Rs 19,88,790 as employee stock options under the company's employee stock option schemes through an exchange filing. Each equity share will be of Rs 1 each.

As of December 19, 2022 total issued and subscriber share capital of the company stands at Rs 12,41,23,09,001.

On Monday, shares of ITC closed at Rs 340.05, up by 1.48 per cent.