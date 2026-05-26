ITC Dividend Alert Before May 27 Record Date, Last Chance To Buy Shares For ₹8 Final Dividend

ITC Limited has fixed May 27 as the record date for its Rs 8 final dividend for FY26.| File Image |

Mumbai: ITC has fixed May 27, 2026, as the record date for its final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for FY26. This means Tuesday is the last trading session for investors to buy the company’s shares and become eligible for the dividend payment.

The final dividend was announced earlier this month along with the company’s March quarter earnings. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting scheduled on July 23.

Dividend Payment Timeline

The FMCG major said the dividend payment will be made between July 24 and July 29.

Under the T+1 settlement system, investors buying ITC shares today are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts by Wednesday, the record date.

However, investors purchasing shares on or after May 27 will not qualify for the dividend because the shares will not be credited by the record date.

Highest Dividend In Nearly Six Years

The Rs 8 final dividend is ITC’s highest final dividend in almost six years. The company had earlier paid a final dividend of Rs 10.15 per share in 2020.

Read Also ITC Set To Acquire Paper Manufacturer Century Pulp For Rs 3,498 Crore

Including the interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share announced in January 2026, ITC’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 14.50 per share.

According to Trendlyne data, ITC has announced 33 dividends since 2001 and currently offers a dividend yield of around 4.74 percent.

Q4 Earnings Performance

ITC reported a 5 percent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 5,113 crore for the January-March quarter of FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 21,695 crore.

The cigarettes business remained the company’s biggest earnings contributor. Revenue from the FMCG-cigarettes segment rose 32 percent to Rs 11,066 crore during the quarter.

Stock Performance

ITC shares have declined around 17 percent so far in 2026 and nearly 30 percent over the last one year.

The company currently has a market capitalisation of over Rs 3.8 lakh crore.