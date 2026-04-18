ICICI Bank Reports ₹50,146 Crore Net Profit, Recommends ₹12 Dividend For FY26

ICICI Bank reported a net profit of Rupees 50,146.64 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026, up from Rupees 47,226.99 crore in the previous year. |

Mumbai: ICICI Bank’s latest financial results underline steady growth across core banking operations, with profitability rising alongside stable asset quality and balance sheet expansion.

Profit Growth Continues

The bank posted a net profit of Rupees 50,146.64 crore for FY26, compared to Rupees 47,226.99 crore in FY25, as detailed in the financial table on page 3. Quarterly profit for the March quarter stood at Rupees 13,701.68 crore. This consistent growth reflects improved operating performance and controlled provisions, helping the bank sustain its earnings trajectory.

Income and Operations Expand

Total income increased to Rupees 200,703.68 crore from Rupees 191,770.48 crore a year earlier. Interest income remained the primary driver at Rupees 169,946.09 crore, while other income contributed Rupees 30,757.59 crore. Operating profit before provisions rose to Rupees 71,598.87 crore, highlighting improved efficiency and scale in core lending and fee-based activities.

Asset Quality Strengthens

The bank’s asset quality improved further during the year. Gross non-performing assets declined to Rupees 23,051.93 crore, with the gross NPA ratio improving to 1.40 percent from 1.67 percent a year earlier, as shown on page 4. Net NPA ratio stood at 0.33 percent. These trends indicate disciplined credit management and stable borrower performance across segments.

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Balance Sheet Sees Growth

The balance sheet expanded significantly, with total assets rising to Rupees 2,372,531 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared to Rupees 2,118,239.97 crore a year earlier, according to the summary on page 5. Advances grew to Rupees 1,553,892.95 crore, while deposits increased to Rupees 1,794,624.98 crore, reflecting strong business momentum across retail and wholesale segments.

Strategic Decisions Announced

Alongside financial results, the board recommended a dividend of Rupees 12 per equity share and approved fund-raising plans of up to Rupees 250 billion domestically and 1.50 billion dollars overseas. The bank also extended the tenure of Group Chief Risk Officer G. Srinivas until July 31, 2028, ensuring continuity in risk management leadership.

ICICI Bank’s FY26 performance reflects steady profitability growth, improving asset quality, and strong balance sheet expansion, reinforcing its position as a leading private sector lender.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing dated April 18, 2026, and does not include external sources or independent verification.