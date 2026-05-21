ITC Reports 17% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 162% In Q4

ITC reported rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 21,695 crore, while net profit surged 162 percent to Rupees 5,113 crore. |

Mumbai: ITC Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 21,695 crore in Q4 FY26, up 17 percent from Rupees 18,495 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose to Rupees 22,347 crore from Rupees 19,290 crore. Net profit increased sharply to Rupees 5,113 crore compared with Rupees 1,952 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 6,694 crore against Rupees 6,417 crore a year ago. The sharp increase in profit was aided by the absence of discontinued operation losses recorded in the previous year.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 12 percent from Rupees 19,434 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit remained broadly stable at Rupees 5,087 crore. Total expenses rose to Rupees 16,556 crore from Rupees 13,550 crore in the previous quarter. Excise duty increased to Rupees 5,644 crore from Rupees 1,243 crore sequentially, while the cost of materials consumed stood at Rupees 6,528 crore. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 922 crore from Rupees 911 crore. Finance costs also rose to Rupees 24 crore from Rupees 15 crore during the quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

The FMCG business remained the largest contributor with segment revenue of Rupees 17,370 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 13,894 crore a year ago. Within FMCG, cigarette revenue stood at Rupees 11,066 crore, while other FMCG products contributed Rupees 6,304 crore. Segment profit for FMCG increased to Rupees 6,009 crore from Rupees 5,463 crore in Q4 FY25. The agri business reported revenue of Rupees 3,075 crore, while paperboards, paper, and packaging generated Rupees 2,227 crore during the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, ITC reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 81,640 crore, up 10 percent from Rupees 74,238 crore in FY25. Net profit from continuing operations increased to Rupees 20,286 crore from Rupees 20,093 crore last year. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 26,768 crore against Rupees 26,530 crore in FY25. Total assets increased to Rupees 88,916 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 84,005 crore a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents declined to Rupees 110 crore from Rupees 222 crore at the end of FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.