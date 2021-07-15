ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri's salary jumps 47.23% in FY21: Here's how much he earns now

The annual remuneration of ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri went up by 47.23 per cent to Rs 10.10 crore in 2020-21, according to the company's latest annual report.

This increase is based on the revised salary structure, approved by the company's shareholders in September 2019, when he took over as its chairman.

Puri, who took over as the company's chairman and managing director from May 13, 2019, had a remuneration of Rs 6.86 crore in 2019-20.

His FY21 remuneration includes a basic/consolidated salary of Rs 2.64 crore, perquisites/other benefit of Rs 48 lakh, performance bonus and long-term incentives of Rs 6.98 crore, according to the report.

ITC, which followed a mix of salary and ESOPs (employee stock option scheme) as remuneration structure, had to change it after British American Tobacco (BAT), a shareholder in the company, opposed it in 2018 to prevent dilution of its shareholding.