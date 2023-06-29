ITC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image: ITC (Representative)

As per the regulatory filings, ITC on Thursday issued and allotted 1,14,49,770 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each, upon exercise of 11,44,977 Options by Optionees under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Schemes.

With this allotment, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1243,94,67,511 divided into 1243,94,67,511 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each.

ITC shares

The shares of ITC on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 449, up by 0.74 percent.

