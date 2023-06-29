 ITC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessITC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

ITC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

With this allotment, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1243,94,67,511 divided into 1243,94,67,511 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
ITC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs | Image: ITC (Representative)

As per the regulatory filings, ITC on Thursday issued and allotted 1,14,49,770 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each, upon exercise of 11,44,977 Options by Optionees under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Schemes.

With this allotment, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1243,94,67,511 divided into 1243,94,67,511 Ordinary Shares of Rs 1 each.

ITC shares

The shares of ITC on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 449, up by 0.74 percent.

Read Also
ITC acquires shares of Sproutlife Foods for Rs 175 cr
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

ITC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

ITC Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOPs

Check Out The BMW Motorrad New 2023 BMW M 1000 RR

Check Out The BMW Motorrad New 2023 BMW M 1000 RR

Driving Innovation with a Signature Style: Sahil Khan Redefines Car Design Paradigms

Driving Innovation with a Signature Style: Sahil Khan Redefines Car Design Paradigms

"Will Bounce Back Soon", Byju's CEO's Message To Employees

Lupin Announces Achievement Of Phase 1 Clinical Stage MALT1 Inhibitor Program

Lupin Announces Achievement Of Phase 1 Clinical Stage MALT1 Inhibitor Program