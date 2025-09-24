 IT Services Firm HCLTech Renews Digital Transformation Partnership With Leading Commercial Vehicle Manufacturer Headquartered In Sweden
Under the new multi-year agreement, HCLTech will modernise and strengthen the Swedish automotive major's IT infrastructure by deploying its proprietary GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force.The deal covers platform-based managed services, hyper-automation, and full-stack observability, enabling one-click IT service provisioning.

September 24, 2025
New Delhi: IT services firm HCLTech on Tuesday said it has renewed and broadened its digital transformation partnership with a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.The company did not disclose the client's name or the contract value.

