Week after reporting ₹ 40 cr profit, Mumbai-based Metropolis Labs raided by IT over tax evasion

The company is a major player in the medical tests and diagnostics business.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
The Income-tax department on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Mumbai-based Metropolis Healthcare that runs medical diagnostic centres as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

The locations of the company in Mumbai are being covered, they said.

A response from the company is awaited.

The company is a prominent player in the medical tests and diagnostics business domain.

It had last week reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 40.5 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30.

