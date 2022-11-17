Week after reporting ₹ 40 cr profit, Mumbai-based Metropolis Labs raided by IT over tax evasion

The Income-tax department on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Mumbai-based Metropolis Healthcare that runs medical diagnostic centres as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.
The locations of the company in Mumbai are being covered, they said.
A response from the company is awaited.
The company is a prominent player in the medical tests and diagnostics business domain.
It had last week reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 40.5 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30.