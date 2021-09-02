e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 08:16 PM IST

IT consultancy firm Xebia to hire 2,000 people in tier II cities by 2022

PTI

Netherlands-headquartered IT consultancy firm Xebia on Thursday said it is planning to hire 2,000 people in tier-II cities in India by 2022-end.

"Our current employee strength in India is 3,000, but we are hiring aggressively and will soon add 2,000 people to reach the 5,000-mark by 2022-end.

“All those who relocated to their home towns due to Covid-19 can work with us remotely from their cities as we are starting with work-from-home mode. The recruitment will be across functions," Xebia Chief People Officer Glory Nelson said in a statement.

Xebia hires candidates right from the graduate level -- including those who are completing their final year of engineering, to the senior-level IT professionals.

"We are using social media tools for recruiting, including LinkedIn. The online platforms help us identify niche skill-sets in and best fits for our organisation. We also have a well-defined training roadmap that helps in quick on-boarding and absorption with our culture and functional orientation,” Nelson said.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 08:16 PM IST
