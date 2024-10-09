Islamabad Airport Tender Controversy: Security Delays Bidder, Allowing Rival To Gain Unfair Advantage In 15-Year Lease Bid, Say Reports

Islamabad International Airport |

In a latest development in the aviation sector of Pakistan, the Islamabad International Airport has reportedly been put up for lease for 15 years. Meanwhile, the interesting part is that one of the bidders was stopped for five minutes, benefiting the other.

The move has sparked controversy as two bidders competed for the opportunity. However, the bidding process has come under scrutiny due to allegations of unfair practices during the tendering process.

According to the report from Pakistani TV network BOL News, during the bidding for the airport lease, one of the bidders faced unexpected delays. Security personnel at the entrance reportedly stopped this bidder for five minutes, which allowed the other bidder to gain an unfair advantage.

Bidding for the leasing of Islamabad International Airport.



One out of two bidders was stopped at the entrance by security, allowing the other to win!pic.twitter.com/CODtel4Dkl — Economy of Pakistan (@Pakistanomy) October 9, 2024

With allegations of unfair practices surfacing, the country stands to suffer a substantial financial loss, potentially amounting to crores of dollars, added the report.

Legal Action

In response to these events, the international airport operator consortium has decided to take legal action and they are preparing to challenge the tendering process in court, seeking to highlight the irregularities and demand a fair resolution, BOL News reported.

In a related context, ARY News reported that a Turkish company’s documents and bid for the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport have been technically approved.

The bids submitted for the airport’s outsourcing were scrutinised, and representatives from two companies were disqualified due to late submissions, added ARY News report.

Furthermore, the report added that the Turkish company emerged with the highest bid for the project, and the tender process was overseen by a committee led by the Secretary of Aviation.

Currently, a thorough evaluation of the Turkish company’s documents is underway, and the proposal will be presented to the Pakistan Airports Authority’s Board of Directors for approval, the report added.