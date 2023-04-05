Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail reportedly ropes in ex-Amul MD RS Sodhi as advisor

From being a household name across India for dairy products, Amul added premium chocolates and beverages to its portfolio as part of an expansion in the past decade. During this time, it was led by RS Sodhi as managing director, who took its turnover from Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 72,000 crore in 12 years.

After his sudden ouster from Amul earlier this year, Sodhi will be joining Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail as an advisor.

Decades of expertise to help Reliance's fresh push

Sodhi will reportedly share his expertise with the firm led by Isha Ambani, which has already bought a stake in Sosyo-maker Hajoori and has relaunched the iconic Campa Cola.

He will be guiding the firm to compete with Amul and Mother Dairy, as Reliance Retail sharpens its focus on groceries, along with fruits and vegetables.

The firm's plans to set up an omnichannel distribution system, could receive a boost from Sodhi's experience.

Reliance looking beyond legacy

With ambitions to surge ahead in the grocery business, Reliance Retail has also established its own brands Independence and Good Life.

Lotus Chocolates and Maliban Biscuits have also been acquired under the leadership of Isha Ambani, who took over the retail arm last year.

Sodhi had been with Amul for 40 years, after joining the cooperative under Verghese Kurien's leadership in 1982.

With a starting salary of Rs 1,450 a month, he went on to spearhead successful marketing campaigns including 'World's original energy drink' at Amul.