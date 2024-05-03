 Force Gurkha 5-Door and 3-Door Hit Indian Market, Starting at Rs 16.75 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessForce Gurkha 5-Door and 3-Door Hit Indian Market, Starting at Rs 16.75 Lakh

Force Gurkha 5-Door and 3-Door Hit Indian Market, Starting at Rs 16.75 Lakh

In terms of looks, the brand-new Force Gurkha 5-door closely resembles its updated 3-door sibling.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Force Gurkha |

Force Motors has finally rolled out the much-awaited Gurkha SUV in India, offering two different styles: a 3-door version and a 5-door. The 3-door model starts at Rs 16.75 lakh, while the 5-door variant comes in at Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). As expected, the 5-door Gurkha costs over Rs 1 lakh more than its 3-door counterpart. Booking for both the models is now open with a down payment of Rs 25,000, and deliveries are set to kick off soon.

Read Also
2024 Force Gurkha Unveiled, Booking Now Available
article-image
Force Gurkha

Force Gurkha | Photo credit: Force Motors

In terms of looks, the brand-new Force Gurkha 5-door closely resembles its updated 3-door sibling. Both versions sport a fresh grille with ‘Gurkha’ logo, round LED headlights with DRLs, turn signals on the fenders, and fog lights that also help in cornering. While the 5-door keeps the boxy shape and lines of the 3-door, it’s longer by 425mm and comes with two extra doors at the back. Other additions include blacked-out door handles, big wheel arches, stylish 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, vertically stacked LED tail lights, a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate, and a roof rack at the back. You can pick from four colors, Red, Green, White, and Black.

Read Also
Mahindra To Unveil 5-Door Thar On August 15!
article-image
Force Gurkha 5-Door

Force Gurkha 5-Door |

Underneath the hood, the Gurkha boasts a stronger diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz. This 2.6-liter four-cylinder diesel powerhouse now delivers a hefty 138bhp of power (that's 48bhp more!) and 320Nm of torque. It's all about power to all wheels through a 5-speed manual gearbox.

When it comes to features, the Force Gurkha doesn’t disappoint. It comes equipped with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, complemented by a 7.0-inch digital driver’s display. Other notable additions include powered ORVMs, a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, an auto start-stop system, and a shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive selector.

Safety is a top priority for the Force Gurkha, boasting features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, dual airbags, traction control, hill-hold assist, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, as well as an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake-force distribution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Please Aap Baaki Paise Wapas Bhejde...': Startup Founder Aditi Chopra Shares Disturbing Encounter...

'Please Aap Baaki Paise Wapas Bhejde...': Startup Founder Aditi Chopra Shares Disturbing Encounter...

Isuzu Rolls Out 2024 D-Max V-Cross Lineup in India, Pricing Begins at Rs 21.20 Lakh

Isuzu Rolls Out 2024 D-Max V-Cross Lineup in India, Pricing Begins at Rs 21.20 Lakh

5 Things To Keep In Mind When Applying For Car Loan

5 Things To Keep In Mind When Applying For Car Loan

'Mumbai Is Getting Lower Parel-ised': Real Estate Expert Vishal Bhargava Concerned Over Likely...

'Mumbai Is Getting Lower Parel-ised': Real Estate Expert Vishal Bhargava Concerned Over Likely...

Apple Making Significant Investments In GenAI To Share 'Very Exciting things' Soon

Apple Making Significant Investments In GenAI To Share 'Very Exciting things' Soon