Force Gurkha 5-Door and 3-Door Hit Indian Market, Starting at Rs 16.75 Lakh

Force Motors has finally rolled out the much-awaited Gurkha SUV in India, offering two different styles: a 3-door version and a 5-door. The 3-door model starts at Rs 16.75 lakh, while the 5-door variant comes in at Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). As expected, the 5-door Gurkha costs over Rs 1 lakh more than its 3-door counterpart. Booking for both the models is now open with a down payment of Rs 25,000, and deliveries are set to kick off soon.

Force Gurkha | Photo credit: Force Motors

In terms of looks, the brand-new Force Gurkha 5-door closely resembles its updated 3-door sibling. Both versions sport a fresh grille with ‘Gurkha’ logo, round LED headlights with DRLs, turn signals on the fenders, and fog lights that also help in cornering. While the 5-door keeps the boxy shape and lines of the 3-door, it’s longer by 425mm and comes with two extra doors at the back. Other additions include blacked-out door handles, big wheel arches, stylish 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, vertically stacked LED tail lights, a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate, and a roof rack at the back. You can pick from four colors, Red, Green, White, and Black.

Underneath the hood, the Gurkha boasts a stronger diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz. This 2.6-liter four-cylinder diesel powerhouse now delivers a hefty 138bhp of power (that's 48bhp more!) and 320Nm of torque. It's all about power to all wheels through a 5-speed manual gearbox.

When it comes to features, the Force Gurkha doesn’t disappoint. It comes equipped with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, complemented by a 7.0-inch digital driver’s display. Other notable additions include powered ORVMs, a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, an auto start-stop system, and a shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive selector.

Safety is a top priority for the Force Gurkha, boasting features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, dual airbags, traction control, hill-hold assist, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, as well as an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake-force distribution.