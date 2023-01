Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail acquires Sri Lankan biscuit-maker Maliban

Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, announced a strategic partnership with Sri Lanka headquartered Maliban Biscuit Manufactories (Private) Limited (Maliban).

Maliban, a heritage brand and household name in Sri Lanka, is a pioneering biscuit manufacturer well known for last 70 years for its range of quality products including biscuits, crackers, cookies and wafers. In addition, the company has expanded its products reach to global markets and exports to over 35 countries across 5 continents.

Speaking on the association, Ms Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “With a leading market position, Maliban has deep-rooted heritage and credibility. With this strategic partnership between RCPL and Maliban, we will not only be strengthening our FMCG portfolio through a great brand but will also be able to offer an excellent value proposition through quality products to our Indian consumers.

Being the custodian of several widely known global brands in India, Reliance is well-positioned to further expand the excellent consumer equity and reach that Maliban has built over 70 years.” RCPL’s vision is to bring to Indian consumers a bouquet of domestic and globally recognised consumer brands and product choices that offer superior value proposition with exceptional quality.

RCPL launched its packaged consumer products brand, ‘Independence’ in December 2022 and is creating a distinct and dedicated retail distribution network for its fast-expanding FMCG portfolio. Speaking on the partnership with RCPL, Ms. Kumudika Fernando, Group Managing Director, Maliban, said, “We are delighted to announce that Reliance Consumer Products has chosen to partner with Maliban, a testimony to our dedication for upholding the highest quality standards for almost 70 years.

The complementary strengths of our two organisations will enable us to bring the unique and highly sought-after tastes of Maliban to India's discerning consumers. We look forward to collaborating with Reliance Consumer Products towards this shared objective to provide Indian consumers with world-class products”. With this partnership, Reliance and Maliban will develop unique value propositions that will strengthen RCPL’s portfolio in the biscuit segment.

