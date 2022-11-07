e-Paper Get App
ISEE 2022, elevator industry expo to be held in Mumbai

The expo ‘ISEE 2022’ is to be held on 1, 2, 3 December to highlight India as a ‘Sourcing Hub’ for the Elevator industry. Robust Infrastructure and Construction Activities Set to Lift the Elevator and Escalator Industry Size to over Rs.15,000 crore by 2024

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Choudhury -Director and Tak Mathews - MD of Tak Expo Pvt. Ltd, Organiser of ISEE 2022 |
Mumbai: The International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators (ISEE) has been conceptualized to bring together OEMs and component manufacturers and to showcase India as a sourcing hub. India has the manufacturing capability and prowess to compete at an international scale.

ISEE is being held from 1st to 3rd December 2022 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Nesco, Goregaon. ISEE is where the elevator industry meets and promises to be a great networking platform. It is the only definitive exposition which synergistically brings together OEMs and Component manufacturers.

ISEE will bring together players of varying sizes from the large Indian Cos &amp; MNCs to MSMEs to create an industry led event. ISEE is where the elevator industry meets Over the 3 days of there will be panel discussions and knowledge sharing sessions where-in industry leaders will share their expertise and best practices.

Commenting on the scale the Exhibition, Tak Mathews – Principal Consultant of TAK Consulting and the organiser of ISEE said Over 100 players from the Elevator industry are participating in this exhibition. This exhibition is an opportunity to witness the latest technology in Lifts, (Elevators) and Escalators.

"The event will prove to be a platform for the industry players to share best practices as well as to showcase India as a sourcing hub for Elevators and Escalators. Encouraging response from the exhibitors have compelled us to increase the expo area to 2 lakh sq ft, so that a wide range of exhibitors could be accommodated."

India is considered the second largest market globally for Elevators and Escalators. India’s real estate business is booming with private developers changing the landscape of our urban and semi urban habitat. Elevators form an integral part of this rapid growth and the expo will add to India's limitless capabilities.

The elevator industry growth rate of 8% per annum is expected to grow from the current Rs.13,500 crore to around Rs.15,000 crore by the end of 2024.

The industry will also generate considerable direct and indirect employment opportunities across various tier 1, 2 and 3 cities, and also strengthen the existing industry ecosystem. The industry is also likely to attract FDI at a large scale in the years to come.

