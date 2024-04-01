‘Is There Something That Tops This...?’ X User’s Post Over SBI’s ‘Stressful’ Login Process

Representative Image |

The State Bank of India, a leading Indian multinational public sector banking and financial service institution headquartered in Mumbai, has often faced criticism for its slow services on various social media platforms.

One such incident has again resurfaced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where a user named Shantanu Goel highlighted the login issues encountered with SBI accounts.

In his post on the X platform, Goel expressing his frustration, wrote, "Logging into SBI account is the most stressful experience ever. Is there something that tops this in any bank across the world?"

Furthermore, he outlined the entire login process required for accessing an SBI account, from entering the username, password, and captcha to finally logging in.

Logging into SBI account is the most stressful experience ever. Is there something that tops this in any bank across the world?

- Enter username, pwd, captcha

- Enter otp

- Forced change pwd

- Add new pwd to pwd manager

- Enter pwd change otp

- Enter username, pwd, captcha

-… — Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) April 1, 2024

Netizens Reaction

In response to Goel's post, netizens have expressed their frustration with SBI through a series of interesting comments.

An X user identified as Social Entrepreneur in his X bio, Anand Sandar, remarked, "You forgot the 8-digit OTPs. Yes, there is its father - Canara Bank."

Another user, Manoj Arora, commented on Goel's post, stating, "All this security is required so that you don't accidentally access the electoral bond details."

Another X user named Naresh added, "I’m glad someone mentioned this! Many times, I prefer going to the bank and getting my work done rather than trying to log into SBI's portal! The bank tries very hard to ensure you cannot log in! They put many blocks in your way hoping you will give up. @TheOfficialSBI is the worst online banking portal."

I’m glad someone mentioned this!

many a time I prefer going to the bank and getting my work done rather then trying to log into SBI portal! The bank tries very hard to ensure you not log in! They put many blocks in your way hoping you will give up 😂 @TheOfficialSBI is the… — Naresh (@TopDriverIndia) April 1, 2024

A screengrab of some the comments | X

In response to Goel's post, many netizens reacted to the issues by commenting on Goel's post about their struggles with their respective banks due to similar technical issues.

SBI shares

The shares of SBI on Monday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 758, up by 0.75 per cent.