Lunch Time At SBI?: Internet Banking And UPI Services Of Bank Down; Netizens React

The State Bank of India, India's largest lender released a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) account saying that on the 1st of April, services of internet banking, Yono Lite, CINB, Yono Business Web and Mobile app. In addition, YONO (SBI’s application) and it's affiliated UPI services will be shut between 12:20 PM and 03:20 PM.

Meanwhile, according to the bank, UPI lite and ATM services will continue to be available. The bank stated that this is happening due to the Annual Closing activity. All banks across the board are shut today.

After effects of working on a Sunday by SBI!! 😬#SBI pic.twitter.com/8QQ54wQZo9 — CA Dikshaant Bhandari (@CAwhowrites) April 1, 2024

I hate SBI. The worst banking experience physically and digitally. https://t.co/0aVnnmc4D9 — Eshwar Nag (@eshwarnag) April 1, 2024

This has lead to many of the customers of the bank taking it to the internet, particularly X, to voice the inconvenience caused to them.