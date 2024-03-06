Is Mahashivratri A Bank Holiday? Banks To Remain Close On THESE Days In March; Read Complete List Here

File/ Representative Image

As Mahashivratri approaches and the weekend looms, banks in various states are scheduled to be closed on March 8 (Friday) for Mahashivratri, followed by closures on March 9 (second Saturday) and March 10 (Sunday).

The holidays for banks in March depend on what each state government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decide. The central bank has a list of holidays, and in March, banks will be closed for 14 days. Some states will even have three days off in a row twice in the month, giving us two long weekends.

In addition to the upcoming national holidays, including Mahashivratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29, certain states like Bihar have its set of state-specific holidays. Bihar Diwas observed on March 22, and the second day of Yaosang/Holi is scheduled for March 26 and 27 in the state.

Regular Bank branches will reman closed on the second Saturday (March 9), the fourth Saturday (March 23), and all Sundays in March. However, online banking services will be available across the country, ensuring uninterrupted access for customers.

Which states will enjoy a long weekend?

States with Banks Closed on Friday: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu-Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Additionally, there are other bank holidays in March. On March 26, banks will be closed in Orissa, Manipur, and Bihar and on March 27, banks will observe a holiday in Bihar.

So, whether banks are open or closed in March varies based on where you are, and it is a good idea to check the holiday schedule to plan accordingly.