Is cooking too much of a hassle? This AI chef dishes out convenience with speed

Cooking for some is no easier than fighting a war. While some lack the skill, others don't have time or are just too exhausted to cook. But with technology and artificial intelligence making life easier for us, there has to be a solution to help you cook faster and with less effort. Well delishUp is just the solution for you.

How does delishUp work?

The machine comes with a large vessel, a weighing scale, induction, measuring spoons, spatula, weighing scale and a tab that is attached to the machine. The tab stores different recipes for you to select from and then it gives you clear instructions as to what ingredients are required, how many calories you will intake and how you go forward with the cooking process. Here are a few things that I think are important.

What'a interesting?

When using the machine I realised that the most obvious and the most common problem of quantity is solved. For those who are new to cooking or don't cook frequently, the most common question is how much salt do I add to this and the answer most of the time is according to your taste. Well when you are not sure what your taste is or how much would be required for only one person you either end up adding more or less.

But with delishUp you will not have any of these questions as the machine tells you exactly how much salt, chili powder or masala powder you need based on the number of people who will be eating. Which means you just follow the instructions and add the ingredients as mentioned in the recipe.

You can also measure the quantity of vegetables on the weighing scale which is right above the tablet. You can place a bowl or a dish on it and bring the weight down to zero and then weigh the vegetables and start cooking.

You can weigh the ingredients required on the device. |

The best part was that delishUp doesn't just cook for you it also cuts the vegetables which means you can save time and go about your daily work while the machine cuts and cooks for you. It also means that you will require less utensils in the end which will lead to less cleaning. Though you will have to cut into smaller parts for example a tomato needs to be cut in two parts and onions in four.

The machine uses AI technology to ensure your food is cooked just right. It ensures your vegetables are chopped to the right size by precisely controlling the blades. It also estimates the temperature of your food every 10 seconds and adjusts heat accordingly, to cook food perfectly.

In case of meat, the temperature adjustments ensure that the food is not overly cooked or undercooked.

delishUp stirs, cuts and cooks food for you. | delishUp

Another benefit of using the device is that you don't need to stir the vegetables or even move it while it is cooking. The blades in the machine will automatically manage the speed and stir the vegetables as required.

One of the best features that delishUp offers is that it can self wash the utensils. You just need to choose the wash option, add water according to the said measurement and add soap and it will wash itself. But, this will not clean the vessel completely. You will still need to wash the utensil with your hand once, but it will require very less time and even less effort. For someone who is not fond of washing this can definitely be a lifesaver.

What does the machine lack?

For starters you can only cook one dish at a time. So, for the homemakers or those who are used to cooking two or even three dishes at a time this might not be what you want to buy. Though, you can still use it for cooking one dish and cook the others on the gas as it gives you that time.

The major drawback I feel was the size of the vessel. If you are only cooking for yourself or even for two people then the vessel may seem a little larger than required. This also becomes a problem when you are trying to serve or move the dish into a smaller plate. But if you are cooking for four people then the vessels size may not be a problem. But a small warning is to give it some time to cool down or be careful and only touch the handles as the vessel will be hot. Similar to how you cook on the gas.

You will also have to choose a dish from the list of dishes the device can cook. You will not be able to cook that you would like to apart from the existing list. This limits your choices but the machine has many varieties that also include vegan food, continental dishes and more. And in order to ensure that there are enough options for you the company keeps updating the device to add more dishes. The machine will also knead the dough for chapati but you will have to make it on your own.

You will also need to connect your device to a point when you are cooking, so if you live in an area where there are a lot of power cuts then you may not always be able to make use of the machine. The device will also require a WiFi connection to get you recipes.

One important point that may be a hurdle is the cost of the device. The machine comes at a price of Rs 21,999, this is a huge amount or one time investment for many. If the cost would be a little lesser then it would be a fit for a middle class family as well. But if you can afford it, then this is for sure a good investment. The company also offers different EMI schemes that you can choose from to purchase.

Overall experience

I cooked a few dishes that also included meat. The taste came out very well. Though if you are used to having more salt or spicy, you will have to add extra in order for it to match your taste. The gadget made cutting, cooking and cleaning easy for me and I enjoyed the process of cooking for a change. All in all, the machines makes cooking easy after a tiring day when you don't want to order from Swiggy.