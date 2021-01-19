IRFC IPO subscribed 65% on Day 1 of offer

The initial public offer of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 65 per cent on the first day of subscription on Monday.

The offer received bids for 80,89,30,700 shares against 1,24,75,05,993 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The category reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 9 per cent and retail individual investors 1.25 times.

The initial public offer is of up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore shares and an offer for sale of up to 59.40 crore shares.