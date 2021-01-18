IRFC IPO opens today with price band of Rs 25-26 per share

The Rs 4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opens today with the price band fixed in the range of Rs 25-26 per equity share. The IPO worth over Rs 4,633 crore would close on January 20.

The IPO of the NBFC comprises up to 178.20 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each, including a fresh issue of 118.80 crore shares and an offer for sale of 59.4 crore equity shares.

On Friday, the company raised a little over Rs 1,390 crore from anchor investors. A total of 5,34,563,007 equity shares have been allocated to 31 anchor investors at an upper price band of Rs 26 per equity shares, the company said in a statement.