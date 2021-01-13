IRFC IPO: India's first IPO of 2021 to open on Jan 18 - check out price band, issue size and other details here

The book running lead managers to the issue are DAM Capital Advisors, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets.

This will be the first IPO by a railway non-banking financial company (NBFC).

The NBFC would utilise the proceeds of the IPO for augmenting equity capital base to meet future capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Earlier in January, IRFC had filed draft papers for IPO, which comprised a fresh issue of 93.8 crore equity shares and an offer for sale of 46.9 crore equity shares by the Government of India.