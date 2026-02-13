IRCTC Surges 15.5% In Q3 Profit To ₹395 Crore, Revenue Rockets 18% On Core Boom

File Image |

Mumbai: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a Navratna public sector company, on Thursday reported a 15.51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the October–December quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3 FY26). The company's net profit increased to Rs 395 crore in the third quarter, compared with Rs 342 crore in the same period last financial year, as per its stock exchange filing. IRCTC’s revenue from core operations also showed strong growth. It rose 18 per cent to Rs 1,449 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 1,224.65 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The increase in revenue was mainly driven by better performance across its key business segments, including catering services, internet ticketing, Rail Neer packaged drinking water, and tourism. However, the company’s expenses also went up during the quarter. Total expenses for the October-December period increased by 21 per cent to Rs 1,001 crore, compared with Rs 824 crore in the same quarter last financial year. Along with the quarterly results, IRCTC’s board of directors announced a second interim dividend for the current financial year.

The company declared a dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, which translates to 175 per cent for FY 2025–26. Eligible shareholders will receive Rs 3.50 for every IRCTC share they hold. According to the exchange filing, IRCTC has fixed Friday, February 20, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend. Earlier in the current financial year, the company had paid one dividend in August 2025 and another interim dividend in November 2025. On the stock market front, IRCTC shares closed 1.01 percent lower at Rs 622 on Thursday, compared to the previous closing price of Rs 628.35 on the NSE.

The company announced its third-quarter results after market hours on Thursday. In terms of long-term performance, IRCTC shares have delivered over 79 per cent returns to investors in the last five years. However, the stock has declined by more than 3 per cent over the past three years and has fallen over 18 per cent in the last one year. So far in 2026, the stock is down 9.28 per cent on a year-to-date basis, though it has remained nearly flat over the last five trading sessions.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.