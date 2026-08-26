IRB Infrastructure Approves ₹351 Crore InvIT Investment, To Acquire 5.40 Crore Units At ₹65 Each

IRB Infrastructure will invest up to Rs 351 crore in IRB InvIT Fund. |

Mumbai: IRB Infrastructure Developers board has approved an investment of up to Rs 351 crore in IRB InvIT Fund through a proposed preferential issue, strengthening the sponsor’s exposure to its listed infrastructure trust.

Preferential issue approved

The company plans to subscribe to as many as 5.40 crore additional units at Rs 65 apiece, according to an exchange filing.

The transaction will be completed through cash consideration within the timeline prescribed for preferential allotments under applicable law.

Completion remains subject to approval from IRB InvIT Fund’s unitholders and other regulatory clearances that may be required. IRB Infrastructure’s board approved the proposal at its meeting held on Wednesday.

Funding two project acquisitions

IRB Infrastructure said the proposed subscription would enable the InvIT to raise funds for acquiring two project special purpose vehicles from IRB Infrastructure Trust, a privately placed and listed infrastructure investment trust registered with SEBI.

The company acts as the sponsor of IRB InvIT Fund. However, it clarified that the proposed acquisition does not constitute a related-party transaction under the Companies Act, 2013, or SEBI’s listing regulations.

The filing did not specify the names or financial details of the two project entities proposed to be acquired by the InvIT.

InvIT operates 10 highway assets

IRB InvIT Fund was established by IRB Infrastructure under a trust deed dated October 16, 2015. It is registered with SEBI as an infrastructure investment trust.

The InvIT owns, operates and maintains 10 revenue-generating highway assets, comprising eight build-operate-transfer projects and two hybrid annuity model assets.

Its portfolio spans Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

For FY26, the InvIT reported consolidated turnover of Rs 1,484.55 crore, profit after tax of Rs 338.61 crore and net worth of Rs 7,737.30 crore.

Its consolidated turnover increased from Rs 1,110.24 crore in FY25 and Rs 1,085.90 crore in FY24, reflecting expansion across its road portfolio.

The company did not disclose how the investment would affect its ownership percentage in the InvIT.

Disclaimer: This article is based on regulatory disclosures and is intended solely for informational purposes, not as investment advice or trading guidance.