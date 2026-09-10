IRB Infra Toll Revenue Jumps 25% To ₹807 Crore, Shares Surge 8% Before Paring Gains

IRB Infra shares jumped 8 percent after August toll collections rose 25 percent to Rs 807 crore. |

Mumbai: IRB Infrastructure Developers shares gained as much as 8 percent at Thursday’s market open after the company reported a 25 percent year-on-year rise in gross toll collections for August 2026.

The stock later pared most of its early gains. At 12.30 pm, it traded 2.88 percent higher at Rs 19.62, up Rs 0.55 from its previous close of Rs 19.07, according to market data.

Toll Collections Reach Rs 807 Crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported gross toll revenue of about Rs 807 crore for August 2026, against Rs 646 crore in the corresponding month last year. The Rs 161 crore increase placed the road developer among the leading Nifty 500 gainers during early trade.

Monthly toll collection figures remained the key trigger for the stock. The growth indicated stronger traffic and revenue across the company’s road portfolio, drawing brisk investor interest at the opening bell.

Stock Touches Rs 20.60

IRB Infrastructure Developers opened at Rs 19.90 and climbed to an intraday high of Rs 20.60. It later touched a low of Rs 19.49 before settling near Rs 19.62 around midday.

More than 3 crore shares changed hands, with trading volume reaching 2.21 times the stock’s 10-day average. The elevated turnover reflected heightened activity following the toll revenue disclosure.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at about Rs 11,840 crore. Its price-to-earnings ratio was 25.05, while the indicated dividend yield was 0.87 percent.

Among other Nifty 500 movers, Ola Electric Mobility and Tega Industries advanced, while HEG, Craftsman Automation and Sai Life Sciences traded lower at open.

Still Below 52-Week High

Despite Thursday’s rise, the stock remained 18.1 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 23.95, based on the intraday peak of Rs 20.60. At the midday price of Rs 19.62, it was about 4.6 percent above its 52-week low of Rs 18.76.

IRB Infrastructure Developers shares had declined nearly 5 percent since the beginning of 2026 and more than 5 percent over the preceding year. Thursday’s movement offered some relief, although the stock surrendered a sizeable portion of its opening advance as the session progressed.